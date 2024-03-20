QUINT Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $25.93 Million (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 20th. Over the last seven days, QUINT has traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar. QUINT has a total market cap of $25.93 million and $213,226.75 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUINT token can currently be bought for $0.0324 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QUINT Profile

QUINT’s launch date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 784,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. QUINT’s official website is quint.io.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUINT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

