Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 52.25% and a negative net margin of 206.42%. The business had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter.

Red Cat Price Performance

Red Cat stock opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82. Red Cat has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $1.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Cat

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Red Cat by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 20,638 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Red Cat by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 73,968 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Red Cat in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Red Cat by 61.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 41,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Red Cat by 55.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 29,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

About Red Cat

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

