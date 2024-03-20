Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCATGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 52.25% and a negative net margin of 206.42%. The business had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter.

Red Cat Price Performance

Red Cat stock opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82. Red Cat has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $1.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Cat

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Red Cat by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 20,638 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Red Cat by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 73,968 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Red Cat in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Red Cat by 61.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 41,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Red Cat by 55.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 29,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

About Red Cat

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

Earnings History for Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT)

