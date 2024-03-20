Resolute Resources (CVE:RRL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Resolute Resources Ltd. (CVE:RRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 166000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Resolute Resources Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of -2.33.
About Resolute Resources
Resolute Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil from shallow cretaceous sandstone reservoirs utilizing multi-lateral drilling technology in Northeast British Columbia and Northwest Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Resolute Resources
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Is Ollies Bargain Outlet a Smart Buy-On Post-Release Weakness?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Chipotle Stock Shoots Higher, Announcing 50 for 1 Stock Split
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.