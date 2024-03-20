RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 million. RF Industries had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

RF Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of RFIL opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.99. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $5.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on RF Industries in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RFIL. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in RF Industries by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RF Industries by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,174 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in RF Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. 33.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Further Reading

