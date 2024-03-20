Robert Schaefer Sells 100,000 Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) insider Robert Schaefer sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 716,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,320.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Schaefer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Robert Schaefer sold 37,463 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $82,043.97.

Stem Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of NYSE STEM traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.94. 7,419,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,897,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.39. Stem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $7.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STEM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Stem from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Stem from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Stem from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Stem from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.64.

Institutional Trading of Stem

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Stem by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,341,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,887,000 after buying an additional 3,271,193 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem in the first quarter valued at about $30,405,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Stem by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,632,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,438 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Stem by 87.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,295,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stem by 62.2% during the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,978,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,478 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Featured Articles

