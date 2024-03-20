Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

SABR has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sabre from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.40.

Sabre Stock Performance

NASDAQ SABR traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.29. 6,748,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,383,530. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.78. Sabre has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $5.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $687.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.89 million. On average, analysts expect that Sabre will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sabre

In other news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $221,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,567,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,943,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabre

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Sabre by 63.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sabre during the second quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sabre by 69.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Sabre by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

