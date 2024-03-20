Safe Price Reaches $1.99 on Top Exchanges (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One Safe coin can now be purchased for about $1.99 or 0.00002987 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Safe has a market cap of $41.47 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $74.38 or 0.00111621 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00036616 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00017780 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001497 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.99066331 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

