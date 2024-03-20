Saitama (SAITAMA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $45.59 Million

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. In the last week, Saitama has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Saitama has a total market cap of $45.59 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Saitama coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00006296 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00025802 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00015141 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001619 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,815.29 or 1.00065715 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00010399 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.21 or 0.00153769 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 229% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000500 BTC.

About Saitama

Saitama (CRYPTO:SAITAMA) is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 9,972,304,913 coins and its circulating supply is 42,197,677,106 coins. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @saitachaincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official website is linktr.ee/wearesaitama.

Buying and Selling Saitama

According to CryptoCompare, “SaitaChain Coin (STC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. SaitaChain Coin has a current supply of 9,972,304,912.535738. The last known price of SaitaChain Coin is 0.00102615 USD and is up 4.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,203,095.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saitama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Saitama using one of the exchanges listed above.

