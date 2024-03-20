Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,465 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 10,522 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 103,572 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Grey Street Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 165.1% during the 4th quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,584 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM stock traded up $4.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $306.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,671,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,909,294. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $289.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.90 billion, a PE ratio of 72.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.89 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total transaction of $1,258,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,904 shares in the company, valued at $31,429,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,153,312 shares of company stock valued at $320,520,562 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

