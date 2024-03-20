Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.43

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.43 and last traded at $47.36, with a volume of 185972 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.70.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation businesses in the France, Western Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and internationally. The company offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, load banks, power monitoring and control systems, power quality and power factor correction products, push buttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, surge protection and power conditioning services, switchboards and enclosures, and transfer switches.

