Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.46

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.46 and last traded at $35.41, with a volume of 141117 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.99.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 301.6% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 351.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 23,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (FNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a fundamentally-selected and -weighted Russell index of small firms in developed ex-US markets based on adjusted sales, retained operational cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Featured Stories

