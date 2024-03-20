Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.03

Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.03 and last traded at $39.00, with a volume of 4282462 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.57.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.73.

Institutional Trading of Schwab International Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,134,000 after buying an additional 1,190,371,084 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,023.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,269,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,804,000 after purchasing an additional 26,665,035 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $398,669,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $157,925,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

