Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.73%. Science Applications International’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Science Applications International updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.000-8.200 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $8.00-8.20 EPS.

Science Applications International Price Performance

SAIC stock opened at $126.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.07. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $95.43 and a 52-week high of $145.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total value of $509,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,033.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Science Applications International news, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $151,257.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,751.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total transaction of $509,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,033.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science Applications International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,321,000 after buying an additional 491,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,210,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $460,775,000 after buying an additional 68,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $450,486,000 after buying an additional 94,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,625,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $174,687,000 after buying an additional 25,192 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,561,397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $167,788,000 after buying an additional 12,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

