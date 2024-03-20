Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Science Applications International updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.000-8.200 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $8.00-8.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $126.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 0.98. Science Applications International has a one year low of $95.43 and a one year high of $145.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

SAIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.83.

In other news, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $151,257.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,751.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Science Applications International news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total value of $509,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,033.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $151,257.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,751.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at $978,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Science Applications International by 14.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at about $578,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

