Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 22nd

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd.

Seanergy Maritime has a dividend payout ratio of 5.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Seanergy Maritime to earn $0.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Shares of SHIP stock opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.01 million, a PE ratio of 130.14 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Seanergy Maritime has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $9.35.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHIP. Noble Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. 7.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp. and changed its name to Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.

