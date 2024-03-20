Secret (SIE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $5.51 Million

Secret (SIE) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Secret has a total market cap of $5.51 million and approximately $4.94 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.43 or 0.00111298 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00036789 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00017437 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002936 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001478 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000202 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 42.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00183677 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

