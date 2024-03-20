SFL (NYSE:SFL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
NYSE SFL traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $13.32. The stock had a trading volume of 728,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,726. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. SFL has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $13.74.
SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $209.57 million during the quarter. SFL had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 11.16%.
SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.
