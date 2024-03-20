SFL (NYSE:SFL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

NYSE SFL traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $13.32. The stock had a trading volume of 728,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,726. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. SFL has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $13.74.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $209.57 million during the quarter. SFL had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 11.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SFL by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,046,431 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,832,000 after acquiring an additional 30,763 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SFL by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,120 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SFL during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SFL in the 1st quarter worth $503,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 3,760.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 445,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after buying an additional 433,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

