Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $109.05

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $109.05 and last traded at $108.96, with a volume of 770090 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHAK. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.56.

Shake Shack Trading Up 3.7 %

The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.45 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Shake Shack

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 550,437 shares in the company, valued at $52,429,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 550,437 shares in the company, valued at $52,429,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total transaction of $32,847.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,058 shares in the company, valued at $438,466.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,379 shares of company stock worth $10,228,398 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Shake Shack

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Shake Shack by 0.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

