Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.00

Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.10 ($0.03), with a volume of 4321924 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.21 ($0.03).

Shield Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.62 million, a PE ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.30.

Shield Therapeutics Company Profile

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on commercialization of pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. Its lead product is Accrufer/Feraccru, a non-salt based oral therapy for adults to treat the iron deficiency with or without anemia. Shield Therapeutics plc was founded in 2008 and is based in Gateshead, the United Kingdom.

