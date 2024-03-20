Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Trading 5.9% Higher

Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) traded up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.81 and last traded at $16.78. 286,589 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 917,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Silk Road Medical from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Silk Road Medical from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Argus upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Silk Road Medical from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

Silk Road Medical Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $743.05 million, a P/E ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 6.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.94.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 36.38% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Silk Road Medical news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $94,108.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,941,062.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Silk Road Medical news, Director Kevin J. Ballinger purchased 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $198,783.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,807 shares in the company, valued at $302,540.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $94,108.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,941,062.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,457 shares of company stock valued at $351,247 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 535.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 41.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the third quarter worth $34,000.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR). Its products comprise ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and establish temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System for transcarotid access; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit, which is used to gain initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for atraumatic vessel navigation and target lesion crossing for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a transcarotid rapid exchange balloon for the TCAR procedure.

