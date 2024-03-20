Single Point Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Single Point Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,807 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,695,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,011 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 105.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,440,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,988 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,038,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,476,000 after purchasing an additional 219,094 shares during the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 4,796,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,613,000 after purchasing an additional 416,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,498,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,229,000 after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of JNK traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.25. 6,658,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,584,866. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.63. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $87.79 and a 1 year high of $95.59.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.