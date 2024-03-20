Single Point Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Single Point Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,834 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.4% of Single Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 12,209 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

VB stock traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.36. The company had a trading volume of 795,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,979. The stock has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $226.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.55.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

