Single Point Partners LLC Has $14.81 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Single Point Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,628 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.7% of Single Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

VO traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $246.37. The stock had a trading volume of 500,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,455. The stock has a market cap of $61.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $246.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

