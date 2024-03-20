Single Point Partners LLC Has $26.85 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Single Point Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,358 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of Single Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $26,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,272,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,395,146,000 after buying an additional 2,551,739 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,988,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,839 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,976,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,004,000 after purchasing an additional 780,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,433,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $97.43. 8,681,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,859,458. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.30. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $100.98.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

