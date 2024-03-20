Single Point Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Single Point Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,868,000 after purchasing an additional 345,185,954 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $234,424,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090,382 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,342 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,780,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,589 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,573,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,319. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.80. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.21 and a 1 year high of $63.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

