Single Point Partners LLC Invests $203,000 in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BX. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 87,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,390,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 121,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,002,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. bought a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,314,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 1,722.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 504,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,046,000 after buying an additional 476,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Blackstone from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.62 per share, for a total transaction of $301,488.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,133.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,592,668 shares of company stock valued at $38,521,631 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $3.84 on Wednesday, reaching $127.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,150,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,950,221. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.29 and a twelve month high of $133.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 205.46%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

