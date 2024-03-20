Single Point Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Single Point Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,984 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 292.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,730. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.89 and a 1-year high of $35.66.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

