Single Point Partners LLC Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Single Point Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,658,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.82. The stock had a trading volume of 276,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,936. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.87 and a one year high of $80.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.82.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

