Single Point Partners LLC Sells 1,430 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Single Point Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Parkwood LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.98. 2,478,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,303,605. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $193.65 and a 52-week high of $259.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

