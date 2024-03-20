Single Point Partners LLC Sells 6,938 Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Single Point Partners LLC lowered its position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,938 shares during the quarter. Single Point Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Eastern Bankshares worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,926,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,474,000 after buying an additional 1,979,113 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,566,000 after buying an additional 66,050 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $854,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 249,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,570,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,232,000 after buying an additional 516,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ EBC traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $13.33. The company had a trading volume of 952,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,082. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $15.07.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $160.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.53 million. As a group, analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Luis Borgen sold 40,288 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $526,967.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

