Single Point Partners LLC Sells 94 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Single Point Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.7% during the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,203,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 185,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,284 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $3.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $338.86. 1,977,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,465. The company has a market cap of $86.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $322.77 and a 200 day moving average of $296.67. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $233.51 and a 52-week high of $338.87.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

