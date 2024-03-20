Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter. Singular Genomics Systems had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 3,257.30%.

Singular Genomics Systems Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OMIC opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.44. The company has a market cap of $37.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.40. Singular Genomics Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Singular Genomics Systems from $0.95 to $0.85 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Singular Genomics Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Singular Genomics Systems by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 157.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 86,790 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Singular Genomics Systems by 6.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 158,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. 55.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Singular Genomics Systems

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company is involved in the developing of G4, consisting of G4 instrument and associated consumables for various applications, such as max read kits for single cell sequencing, rare variant detection with high-definition sequencing, gene fusion detection with ring-seq, and extended range sequencing; and PX instrument and associated consumables for applications comprising single cell gene expression and proteomics, in situ RNA sequencing, and spatial RNA and proteomics applications for tissue.

