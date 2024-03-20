SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.00

SkinBioTherapeutics plc (LON:SBTX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.39 ($0.09), with a volume of 1489202 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.81 ($0.10).

SkinBioTherapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £13.90 million, a PE ratio of -350.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 10.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 17.11.

About SkinBioTherapeutics

SkinBioTherapeutics plc, a life science company, engages in identification and development of technology that harnesses the human microbiome to improve health in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Europe. It develops SkinBiotix technology that promotes skin health by harnessing the beneficial properties of probiotic bacteria and the active components; and AxisBiotix technology that focuses on the gut-skin relationship and is designed to alleviate the symptoms associated with psoriasis.

