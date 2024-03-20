Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.79

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.79 and last traded at $17.68, with a volume of 148649 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Smith & Wesson Brands Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.89 million, a P/E ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.59.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $137.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Smith & Wesson Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $26,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,238.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $26,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,238.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 13,068 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $228,559.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,711.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,068 shares of company stock worth $281,819 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Smith & Wesson Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

