Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Shares Up 5.2%

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.54 and last traded at $7.54. 6,869 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 25,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNPO. UBS Group cut their price target on Snap One from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered Snap One from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th.
Snap One Stock Up 3.0 %
Institutional Trading of Snap One
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Snap One by 533.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Snap One by 411.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Snap One by 2,779.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap One by 1,447.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.
About Snap One
Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.
