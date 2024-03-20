Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Shares Up 5.2%

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.54 and last traded at $7.54. 6,869 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 25,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNPO. UBS Group cut their price target on Snap One from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered Snap One from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Snap One Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.31. The stock has a market cap of $624.19 million, a P/E ratio of -28.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Snap One by 533.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Snap One by 411.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Snap One by 2,779.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap One by 1,447.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

