SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Stock Position Boosted by Intergy Private Wealth LLC

Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for 2.3% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

DIA stock traded up $4.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $394.99. 4,725,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,696,177. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $317.91 and a 52-week high of $395.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $385.19 and its 200-day moving average is $362.77.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

