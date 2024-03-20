SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.41

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.41 and last traded at $28.39, with a volume of 398192 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.07.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 957.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

