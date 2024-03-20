SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) Hits New 1-Year High at $121.92

Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $121.92 and last traded at $121.92, with a volume of 18861 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120.99.

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 160.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF

The SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEV was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

