Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CMO Arun Pattabhiraman Sells 27,859 Shares

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 27,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $363,002.77. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 382,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,978,776.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Arun Pattabhiraman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 4th, Arun Pattabhiraman sold 900 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $10,935.00.

CXM traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.12. 1,330,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,668,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 118.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average is $13.47. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $17.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 126.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

CXM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Sprinklr from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.15.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

