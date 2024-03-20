Stantec (TSE:STN) Hits New 52-Week High at $117.06

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$117.06 and last traded at C$116.43, with a volume of 95983 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$114.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on STN. Echelon Wealth Partners raised their target price on Stantec from C$104.00 to C$116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Stantec from C$116.00 to C$119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Stantec from C$118.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Stantec from C$116.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$120.15.

Stantec Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$111.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$100.21.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.04). Stantec had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of C$1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.22 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 4.2467057 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gordon Allan Johnston bought 10,250 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$104.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,067,537.50. In other news, Director Gordon Allan Johnston bought 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$104.15 per share, with a total value of C$1,067,537.50. Also, Director Steve Marvin Fleck sold 2,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.02, for a total transaction of C$232,040.00. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

