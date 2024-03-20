Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 16,371 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,961,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $190,270,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.60. 5,801,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,822,606. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.19 and its 200-day moving average is $95.37. The stock has a market cap of $104.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.96%.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $376,258. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.05.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

