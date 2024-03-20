Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.850-1.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Steelcase also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.85-1.00 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Steelcase from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th.

SCS traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,209. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. Steelcase has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $14.54.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $777.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.35 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steelcase will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $52,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,062.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Steelcase news, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $1,178,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 570,809 shares in the company, valued at $7,917,120.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $52,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,062.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,592 shares of company stock worth $1,256,502 over the last quarter. 12.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,765,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,035,000 after acquiring an additional 452,494 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 14.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,350,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,386,000 after buying an additional 1,042,474 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,159,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,701,000 after buying an additional 56,728 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 9.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,029,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,092,000 after buying an additional 174,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 156.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,931,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after buying an additional 1,178,302 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

