Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede Sells 13,000 Shares

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $1,425,580.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,658,643.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

STRL stock traded up $1.29 on Wednesday, reaching $109.69. 266,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,404. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.90 and a 200-day moving average of $79.03. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.23 and a twelve month high of $116.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $485.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.90 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 7.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 53.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

