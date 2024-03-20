Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede Sells 13,000 Shares

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $1,425,580.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,658,643.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance
STRL stock traded up $1.29 on Wednesday, reaching $109.69. 266,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,404. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.90 and a 200-day moving average of $79.03. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.23 and a twelve month high of $116.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $485.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.90 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 7.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Sterling Infrastructure
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.
Get Our Latest Report on Sterling Infrastructure
Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sterling Infrastructure
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Is Ollies Bargain Outlet a Smart Buy-On Post-Release Weakness?
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Chipotle Stock Shoots Higher, Announcing 50 for 1 Stock Split
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.