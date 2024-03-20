Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Up 4.9% After Insider Buying Activity

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.9% during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $10.44 and last traded at $10.37. 6,630,427 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 14,484,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

Specifically, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 10,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $126,193.44. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 298,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,450.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 170,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $3,435,172.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,203,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,278,084.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 10,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $126,193.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 298,717 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,450.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,886 shares of company stock worth $4,392,790 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on RUN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Sunrun from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.85.

Sunrun Trading Up 10.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.48.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $516.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.74 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 71.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. Equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1,483.9% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,360 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

