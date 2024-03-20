Swipe (SXP) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $38.70 Million

Swipe (SXP) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Swipe has a market capitalization of $250.19 million and approximately $38.70 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar. One Swipe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000628 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Swipe

Swipe launched on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 597,940,984 coins and its circulating supply is 597,940,508 coins. The official website for Swipe is solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org.

Buying and Selling Swipe

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

