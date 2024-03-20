Synapse Price Tops $1.35 on Major Exchanges (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded up 18.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Synapse has a market cap of $242.43 million and approximately $14.27 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synapse token can currently be purchased for $1.35 or 0.00001985 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Synapse has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Synapse Token Profile

Synapse launched on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 211,953,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

Synapse Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synapse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synapse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

