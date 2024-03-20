Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by Talbot Financial LLC

Talbot Financial LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Synopsys accounts for approximately 1.6% of Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $10,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Price Performance

Synopsys stock traded up $5.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $589.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,128,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.36 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $552.75 and its 200-day moving average is $517.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total value of $5,726,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,453,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total transaction of $5,726,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,453,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,586 shares of company stock valued at $19,868,728 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $594.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Synopsys

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.