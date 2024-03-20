Talbot Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Talbot Financial LLC boosted its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the quarter. Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Global Payments by 77.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:GPN traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,635,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.96. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.12 and a 1-year high of $141.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.39.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.92.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

