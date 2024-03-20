Talbot Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Talbot Financial LLC lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.7% of Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 296.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Up 0.5 %

AMGN traded up $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $273.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,563,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,350. The company has a market capitalization of $146.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.85.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amgen

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.