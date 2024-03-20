Talbot Financial LLC Raises Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Talbot Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock traded up $3.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $487.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,690,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,005. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $346.31 and a 52 week high of $488.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $457.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $423.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,428 shares of company stock worth $23,211,617. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

